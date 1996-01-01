17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
126PRACTICE PROBLEM
HBrO has an acid-dissociation constant of 2.800×10−9. If the initial concentration of HBrO is 0.01750 M, what are the concentrations of H3O+, BrO−, and HBrO at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.01750 M H3O+, 0.01750 M BrO−, 7.000×10−6 M HBrO
B
2.800×10−9 M H3O+, 2.800×10−9 M BrO−, 7.000x10−6 M HBrO
C
7.000×10−6 M H3O+, 2.800×10−9 M BrO−, 0.01750 M HBrO
D
7.000×10−6 M H3O+, 7.000×10−6 M BrO−, 0.01749 M HBrO