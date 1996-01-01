14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
14. Solutions Types of Aqueous Solutions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution was created by dissolving 45.0 g of KClO3 in 100.0 g of water. Afterwards, the solution's temperature was lowered from 100 °C to 10 °C. Does KClO3 precipitate out of the solution?
(solubility KClO3 at 100°C = 53.51 g/100 mL, solubility KClO3 at 10°C = 4.46 g/100 mL)
A solution was created by dissolving 45.0 g of KClO3 in 100.0 g of water. Afterwards, the solution's temperature was lowered from 100 °C to 10 °C. Does KClO3 precipitate out of the solution?
(solubility KClO3 at 100°C = 53.51 g/100 mL, solubility KClO3 at 10°C = 4.46 g/100 mL)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
KClO3 does precipitate out of the solution.
B
KClO3 does not precipitate out of the solution.