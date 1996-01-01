A solution was created by dissolving 45.0 g of KClO 3 in 100.0 g of water. Afterwards, the solution's temperature was lowered from 100 °C to 10 °C. Does KClO 3 precipitate out of the solution?

(solubility KClO 3 at 100°C = 53.51 g/100 mL, solubility KClO 3 at 10°C = 4.46 g/100 mL)