19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the processes below are non-spontaneous and state if the non-spontaneous processes are impossible.
i. water falling from waterfalls
ii. riding a skateboard uphill
iii. boiling of water
iv. turning graphite into diamond
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
iv only, yes
B
ii and iv, no
C
i only, no
D
ii,iii and iv, no