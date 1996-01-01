Phosphorus tribromide and phosphorus pentabromide are compounds made from phosphorus and bromine. When decomposed, an amount of phosphorus tribromide gives 1.4463 g of phosphorus and 11.1946 g of bromine and an amount of phosphorus pentabromide gives 0.2766 g of phosphorus and 3.5677 g of bromine. Compute the ratio of bromine to phosphorus for both compounds and determine if it follows the law of multiple proportions.