2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphorus tribromide and phosphorus pentabromide are compounds made from phosphorus and bromine. When decomposed, an amount of phosphorus tribromide gives 1.4463 g of phosphorus and 11.1946 g of bromine and an amount of phosphorus pentabromide gives 0.2766 g of phosphorus and 3.5677 g of bromine. Compute the ratio of bromine to phosphorus for both compounds and determine if it follows the law of multiple proportions.
A
For PBr3, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 3:1. For PBr5, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 1:5. Both compounds do not follow the law of multiple proportions.
B
For PBr3, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 1:3. For PBr5, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 5:1. Both compounds do not follow the law of multiple proportions.
C
For PBr3, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 3:1. For PBr5, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 5:1. Both compounds follow the law of multiple proportions.
D
For PBr3, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 1:3. For PBr5, the ratio of bromine to phosphorus is 1:5. Both compounds follow the law of multiple proportions.