2. Atoms & Elements Law of Multiple Proportions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compound A contains 0.356 sulfur per gram of platinum. Compound B contains 0.712 sulfur per gram of platinum. Determine if these amounts follow the law of multiple proportions and explain why.
A
The compounds follow the Law of multiple proportions because the ratio of sulfur per gram of platinum of the two compounds is a whole number.
B
The compounds follow the Law of multiple proportions because the ratio of sulfur per gram of platinum of the two compounds is a decimal.
C
The compounds do not follow the Law of multiple proportions because they are different compounds.
D
The compounds do not follow the Law of multiple proportions because they both contain sulfur and platinum.