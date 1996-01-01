17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ibuprofen, sold under the brand name Advil, is an over-the-counter drug used for relief from pain, fever, and inflammation. Identify ibuprofen as an acid or a base. Is ibuprofen an electrolyte or a nonelectrolyte?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acid; Electrolyte
B
Base; Electrolyte
C
Acid; Nonelectrolyte
D
Base; Nonelectrolyte