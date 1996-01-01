22. Organic Chemistry
Intro to Hydrocarbons
22. Organic Chemistry Intro to Hydrocarbons
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without drawing their structures, classify each of the following compounds as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. Assuming that only one multiple bond is present and all are noncyclical.
a. C9H16
b. C4H8
c. C8H16
d. C6H14
Without drawing their structures, classify each of the following compounds as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. Assuming that only one multiple bond is present and all are noncyclical.
a. C9H16
b. C4H8
c. C8H16
d. C6H14
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. alkane; b. alkyne; c. alkyne; d. alkene
B
a. alkyne; b. alkyne; c. alkene; d. alkane
C
a. alkene; b. alkyne; c. alkyne; d. alkane
D
a. alkyne; b. alkene; c. alkene; d. alkane
E
a. alkene; b. alkane; c. alkyne; d. alkene