7. Gases
Pressure Units
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the pressures (in mmHg) of the enclosed gas in (A), (B), and (C) if the atmospheric pressure is 735 mmHg. Assume that the gray liquid is mercury.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) Pgas = 1,090 mmHg
(B) Pgas = 450 mmHg
(C) Pgas = 435 mmHg
B
(A) Pgas = 1,090 mmHg
(B) Pgas = 1,185 mmHg
(C) Pgas = 1,035 mmHg
C
(A) Pgas = 380 mmHg
(B) Pgas = 285 mmHg
(C) Pgas = 435 mmHg
D
(A) Pgas = 355 mmHg
(B) Pgas = 450 mmHg
(C) Pgas = 300 mmHg
