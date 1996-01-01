10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron configurations given below represent excited states. Identify the elements, give their chemical symbols and write their ground state electron configuration.
A. 1s22s22p33s1
B. [Ar]4s23d104p25p1
C. [Kr]5s24d25p1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) F → [He]2s22p4; B) P → [Ar]4s23d104p3; C) Zr → [Kr]5s24d2
B
A) O → [He]2s22p4; B) As → [Ar]4s23d104p3; C) Nb → [Kr]5s24d3
C
A) O → [He]2s22p5; B) Sb → [Ar]4s23d104p3; C) Mo → [Kr]5s24d4
D
A) F → [He]2s22p5; B) As → [Ar]4s23d104p3; C) Nb → [Kr]5s24d3