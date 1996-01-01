15. Chemical Kinetics
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The speed of a chemical reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
is constant no matter what the temperature is.
B
is independent of the amount of contact surface of a solid involved.
C
between gases should in all cases be extremely rapid because the average kinetic energy of the molecules is great.
D
between ions in aqueous solution is extremely rapid because there are no bonds that need to be broken
E
varies inversely with the absolute temperature.