2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Samples of two different N and O containing compounds were analyzed and decomposed into their elements. The first sample yielded 1.59 g of nitrogen and 0.91 g of oxygen and the second sample yielded 0.76 g of nitrogen and 1.74 g of oxygen. Calculate the O to N mass ratio for the two compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sample 1: 0.572 g; Sample 2: 2.29
B
Sample 1: 0.750 g; Sample 2: 2.33
C
Sample 1: 0.33 g; Sample 2: 2.33
D
Sample 1: 1.33 g; Sample 2: 266