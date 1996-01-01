2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
2. Atoms & Elements Law of Multiple Proportions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compound containing only xenon and fluorine was analyzed. The mass of each element in the sample was found to be 0.803 g Xe and 0.697 g F. What is the mass of fluorine per gram of xenon in the compound?
A compound containing only xenon and fluorine was analyzed. The mass of each element in the sample was found to be 0.803 g Xe and 0.697 g F. What is the mass of fluorine per gram of xenon in the compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.727 g F per gram Xe
B
1.15 g F per gram Xe
C
0.868 g F per gram Xe
D
0.542 g F per gram Xe