10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of inner, outer and valence electrons in an atom of the given elements?
a. O
b. C
c. Fe
d. Mg
e. S
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O = 2, 4, 6; C = 2, 4, 4; Fe = 22, 2, 8; Mg = 10, 2, 2; S = 10, 4, 6
B
O = 2, 6, 6; C = 2, 4, 4; Fe = 24, 2, 8; Mg = 10, 2, 2; S = 10, 6, 6
C
O = 2, 6, 6; C = 2, 4, 4; Fe = 24, 2, 6; Mg = 10, 4, 2; S = 12, 6, 6
D
O = 2, 6, 6; C = 2, 4, 4; Fe = 24, 4, 6; Mg = 10, 4, 2; S = 8, 6, 6