9. Quantum Mechanics
De Broglie Wavelength
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the de Broglie wavelength of a proton traveling at the speed of light and identify the region in the electromagnetic spectrum for this wavelength.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 2.48 × 102 m; radio waves
B
λ = 7.55 × 10–7 m; visible light
C
λ = 4.91 × 10–10 m; x-rays
D
λ = 1.32 × 10–15 m; gamma rays