3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ball-and-stick model shown below is for uric acid, a component of urine. Determine the molar mass of uric acid. [Legend: Gray = C, Red = O, Blue = N, White = H]
A
163.3911 g/mol
B
168.1104 g/mol
C
174.2286 g/mol
D
179.0199 g/mol