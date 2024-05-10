24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
[NiBr2(NH3)2] is a four-coordinate metal complex. The two possible geometries (tetrahedral or square-planar) are represented by the models below.
i. Provide the name of the molecule.
ii. Identify if the square-planar molecule has a geometric isomer.
iii. Identify if the tetrahedral molecule has a geometric isomer.
iv. Classify the tetrahedral molecule as diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
