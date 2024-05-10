[NiBr 2 (NH 3 ) 2 ] is a four-coordinate metal complex. The two possible geometries (tetrahedral or square-planar) are represented by the models below.

i. Provide the name of the molecule.

ii. Identify if the square-planar molecule has a geometric isomer.

iii. Identify if the tetrahedral molecule has a geometric isomer.

iv. Classify the tetrahedral molecule as diamagnetic or paramagnetic.