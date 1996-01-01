2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose among the statements below which demonstrates the law of multiple proportions and explain your answer
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hydrogen peroxide has a mass ratio 16:1 of O to H and water has a mass ratio of 8:1 of O to H
B
The mass of water formed from the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen is equal to the mass of reactants.
C
The hydrogen to oxygen ratio are the same across different samples
D
Water has a different ratio of hydrogen to oxygen depending on the sample