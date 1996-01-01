15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The overall energy change and activation energy for the gas-phase reaction
C2H4 (g) + HBr (g) → C2H5Br (g)
is -54 kJ and 219 kJ, respectively. Determine the activation energy for its reverse reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-219 kJ
B
-165 kJ
C
165 kJ
D
273 kJ