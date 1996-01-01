6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement below best describes net ionic equations?
a) obtained when the ions forming the solids are removed from complete ionic equation
b) lists all the ions present in the solution
c) all substances are shown except for spectator ions; substances as compounds, no ions
d) all substances are shown except for spectator ions; substances as ions if soluble and compounds if insoluble
