8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chamber with a piston was filled with gas. The chamber was heated using a hot plate which supplied 300 J of energy
A. If the piston was fixed, what are the signs of q and w?
B. If the piston was allowed to move, what are the signs of q and w?
A chamber with a piston was filled with gas. The chamber was heated using a hot plate which supplied 300 J of energy
A. If the piston was fixed, what are the signs of q and w?
B. If the piston was allowed to move, what are the signs of q and w?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) -w, -q (B) w = 0, -q
B
(A) -w, +q (B) w = 0, +q
C
(A) w = 0, +q (B) -w, +q
D
(A) w = 0, -q (B) -w, -q
E
(A) -w, -q (B) +w, -q
F
(A) -w, +q (B) +w, +q