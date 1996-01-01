17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Between [V(H2O)6]3+ and [V(H2O)6]2+, which is the stronger acid? the stronger conjugate base?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Stronger acid: [V(H2O)6]2+Stronger conjugate base: [V(H2O)6]2+
B
Stronger acid: [V(H2O)6]3+Stronger conjugate base: [V(H2O)6]2+
C
Stronger acid: [V(H2O)6]2+Stronger conjugate base: [V(H2O)6]3+
D
Stronger acid: [V(H2O)6]3+Stronger conjugate base: [V(H2O)6]3+