17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Lewis Acids and Bases
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the reactants in the following reaction, identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base: Ag+(aq) + 2 NH3(aq) → Ag(NH3)2+(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ag+: Lewis acid; NH3: Lewis acid
B
Ag+: Lewis acid; NH3: Lewis base
C
Ag+: Lewis base; NH3: Lewis base
D
Ag+: Lewis base; NH3: Lewis acid