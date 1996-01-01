7. Gases
Pressure Units
Explain the reason gases apply pressure.
Gases apply pressure due to their randomly moving particles colliding with their container's walls.
Gases apply pressure due to their parallel moving particles passing through their container's walls.
Gases apply pressure due to their parallel moving particles colliding with their container's walls.
Gases apply pressure due to their randomly moving particles passing through their container's walls.