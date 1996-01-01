13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement explains how sweat aid in cooling your body?
Which of the following statement explains how sweat aid in cooling your body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The body releases heat that is absorbed by the water on the surface. Water vapor condenses and this helps cool down the body.
B
The water on the surface of the body releases heat that is absorbed by the body. Water evaporates and this helps cool down the body.
C
The water on the surface of the body releases heat that is absorbed by the body. Water vapor condenses and this helps cool down the body.
D
The body releases heat that is absorbed by the water on the surface. Water evaporates and this helps cool down the body.