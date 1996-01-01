11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Coulomb's Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Both bromoethane (CH3CH2Br) and ethyllithium (CH3CH2Li) electrostatic potential maps are displayed. Which do you believe is which, based on their polarity patterns?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Map A is CH3CH2Br and Map B is CH3CH2Li
B
Map A is CH3CH2Li and Map B is CH3CH2Br