1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statements that use exact numbers.
(a) The height of the Eiffel Tower from base to tip is 330 m.
(b) 1 inch = 2.54 cm
(c) The current world record for the 100-meter dash is 9.58 seconds set by Jamaica's Usain Bolt in 2009.
(d) 1 US liquid quart = 32 US fluid ounce
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) and (b)
B
(b) and (c)
C
(b) and (d)
D
(c) and (d)
E
(a) and (c)