22. Organic Chemistry
Intro to Addition Reactions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that describes why the hydrogens in ethyne are more acidic than the hydrogens in ethene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because ethyne has less hydrogens than ethene.
B
Because ethyne has higher %s-character than ethene.
C
Because ethene has higher %s-character than ethyne.
D
Because ethene has less pi bonds than ethyne.