Molecular Orbital Theory
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the resulting bonding and antibonding molecular orbital from the combination of the following:
a) 2px + 2px
b) 2py + 2py
Identify the difference between the two.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The combination of 2px + 2px atomic orbitals lies above and below the internuclear axis while the combination of 2py + 2py atomic orbitals lies along the internuclear axis.
B
The combination of 2px + 2px atomic orbitals lies along the internuclear axis while the combination of 2py + 2py atomic orbitals lies above and below the internuclear axis.
C
The combination of 2px + 2px and 2py + 2py atomic orbitals both lie along the internuclear axis and are parallel to each other.
D
The combination of 2px + 2px and 2py + 2py atomic orbitals both lie along the internuclear axis and are perpendicular to each other.