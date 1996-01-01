Molecular Polarity Practice Problems
Ethanol (CH3CH2OH) is the active ingredient in alcoholic drinks. Referring to the electrostatic potential map below, describe the observed polarity of ethanol.
Which of the following statement explains why nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) has a smaller dipole moment (µ = 0.6) than nitrogen trichloride (µ = 0.23 D), even though fluorine is more electronegative than chlorine?
Provide the structure of the molecules AsF3 and AsF5 showing their spatial orientation. Identify which has a dipole moment and which does not and explain your answer.
The overall polarity of a molecule is the net sum of the individual bond polarities within a molecule. The compound CH3CCl2CCH3 has three possible structures, two of them are polar overall and one is not. Identify the polar and nonpolar structures. Provide your reasoning.
Identify the compounds that will have a net (nonzero) dipole moment. Justify your answer and show the direction of each.
(i) AsCl5
(ii) Fluoromethane, CH3F
(iii) SeCl6
(iv) SF2
Acetone has a dipole moment (µ) of 1.31 D. Show the direction of the net electron displacement using arrows.
Consider the following structures with the same molecular formula (C2H6O):
Identify the compound that would have the larger dipole moment.
The three isomers of dinitrobenzene (C6H4N2O4) is shown below:
Identify the polar isomer
A 3D structure for SiCl2Br2 is shown below:
Is the molecule polar? If so, which direction does the dipole point?
Describe why CHCl3 is a polar compound despite having a tetrahedral geometry which usually gives a nonpolar compound.
Even though CS2 and SiF4 contain polar bonds, they are both nonpolar molecules. Explain.
A compound has a molecular formula of C2H2F2 and has a dipole moment of 0. Draw the structure of the compound.
Identify the statement/s that explain why water is polar.
a. Oxygen is covalently bonded to two hydrogen molecules
b. Oxygen is more electronegative than Hydrogen and therefore pulls the electrons greater
c. Hydrogen and Oxygen are both highly electronegative.
d. Hydrogen is more electronegative than Oxygen and therefore pulls the electrons greater
e. Electrons are not distributed uniformly between the Hydrogen and Oxygen atoms producing partial charges.
f. There is a zero net dipole moment in molecule
Draw the lewis dot structures of XeBr2, SeO3, ICl2-.
Identify the polarity, formal charges, hybridization of all atoms and orbitals that overlap
Arrange the following molecules in order of increasing polarity:
SiH2Br2, SiF2Cl2, SiH2F2, SiH2Cl2, SiCl4, SiF2Br2.
Identify the approximate location of the negative pole on each of the molecules.
Identify which molecule has a higher dipole moment and explain why.
a. COCl2 because it has more mass
b. COCl2 because it contains more Cl atoms.
c. COClH because COCl2 has bond dipoles that cancel its magnitude in a certain direction
Draw the Lewis structures of the 3 possible isomers of dibromoethene, C2H2Br2. Note: One isomer, in particular, has no dipole moment but the other two do.
Identify the compound/s below that exhibit permanent dipole-dipole interactions
I) CBr4
II) CHI3
III) CH3F
IV) CF4
The molecules SF4 and XeF4 both contain four fluorine atoms. Identify the molecule that has a nonzero dipole moment.
The compound difluorobenzene (C6H4F2) has three possible structures also known as isomers. Identify the structure that has a zero net dipole moment.
Identify whether the compound XeF2 has a dipole moment. Draw the direction where the net dipole arrow points, if any.