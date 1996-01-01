Molecular Polarity Practice Problems

Identify the statement/s that explain why water is polar.

a. Oxygen is covalently bonded to two hydrogen molecules

b. Oxygen is more electronegative than Hydrogen and therefore pulls the electrons greater

c. Hydrogen and Oxygen are both highly electronegative.

d. Hydrogen is more electronegative than Oxygen and therefore pulls the electrons greater

e. Electrons are not distributed uniformly between the Hydrogen and Oxygen atoms producing partial charges.

f. There is a zero net dipole moment in molecule