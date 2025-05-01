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10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements

Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy: Videos & Practice Problems

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31 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Effective Nuclear Charge Calculator

Calculate effective nuclear charge with Slater’s rules or Z−S

Electronegativity Calculator

Calculate Δχ, bond polarity, dipole direction, and ionic character.

Percent Ionic Character Calculator

Estimate bond ionic character from electronegativity difference Δχ