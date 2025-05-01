A compound has a melting point that scales directly with its lattice energy. If compound A has ions with charges + 1 and − 1 +1 \(\text{ and }\) -1 and a cation-anion distance sum of 250 250 , while compound B has charges + 2 and − 1 +2 \(\text{ and }\) -1 and a distance sum of 300 300 , determine the ratio m p ( B ) m p ( A ) \(\frac{mp(B)}{mp(A)}\) . Give the answer to 2 decimal places.