Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsDensity
1:15 minutes
Problem 93
Textbook Question

The gray cube has a density of 4.5 g/cm³. Is the density of the green cube the same, lower than, or higher than that of the gray cube? (2.7)

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
17
Was this helpful?
1:56m

Watch next

Master Density with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:56
Density
Jules Bruno
571
05:30
Density Example 1
Jules Bruno
408
3
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.