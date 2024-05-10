22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Gluconeogenesis
Problem 22.5
Lactate can be converted into pyruvate by the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase and the coenzyme NAD⁺. Write the reaction in the standard biochemical format, using a curved arrow to show the involvement of NAD⁺.
