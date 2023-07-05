Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumHeat Capacity
1:12 minutes
Problem 82
Textbook Question

Calculate the specific heat of copper if it takes 23 cal (96 J) to heat a 5.0 g sample from 25 degree C to 75 degree C.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
0:31m

Watch next

Master Heat Capacity with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
00:31
Heat Capacity
Jules Bruno
658
1
00:33
Heat Capacity Example 1
Jules Bruno
491
1
02:19
Heat Capacity
Jules Bruno
592
3
01:47
Heat Capacity Example 2
Jules Bruno
497
1
00:44
Heat Capacity
Jules Bruno
518
02:08
Heat Capacity Example 3
Jules Bruno
417
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.