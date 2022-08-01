Electron Capture Example 1

now here. We have to say right balance nuclear equations for each of the following elements after undergoing electron capture. So remember Rutherford was the guy who came up with the three major types of nuclear reactions, and they named Element 104 after him. So here, Rutherford has an atomic number of 104 here. We're dealing with isotope to 63. We're gonna absorb an electron. So to 63 plus zero gives me to 63 104 minus one. Give me 103 And that will be L R for the next one. We're dealing with Nobel, Liam. Okay, so Nobel Prize, Nobel, Liam. So here, we're gonna have no belly, um, to 60 which is We absorbing electron. So to 60 plus zero is to 60 one or two minus one is one on one. That's M D. You'll find that a lot of elements around Nobel, you are named after states named after countries named after just inventors and physicists and scientists. So there's a lot of elements that are named after people we might have heard off or may not have heard off. So here we have 2 to 60/1. 01 m D. And finally we have led to 07 so this would be 207 The atomic number of lead is 82. We absorb an electron, so 207 plus zero is 207 80 to minus one is 81. So this would be an example of electron capture, which is the opposite of beta decay or a mission invaded a care admission. The electron is not a reactant but a product.

