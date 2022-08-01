Electron Capture Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at electron capture. Now, the word capture we've been talking about this there is decay in a mission versus capture. Decane. A mission means that you're particle will be a product, but capture means that it'll be a reacted. And here we're talking about an electron. I remember an electron is really just a beta particle. So when we say electron capture, we're really saying beta capture. They're both dealing with an electron beta decay. The electron will be a product, but invade a capture or electron capture. It will be an reacted. So here we're gonna say electron capture involves the absorption, often electron, which remember, we saw as this symbol find unstable nucleus and is represented by the following reaction. So let's think of an example we could deal with Francie um, which is the metal most to the left and the lowest down group one A. So that's fr. And here we'll say we're dealing with isotope to 23. So here capture means that this electron is not gonna be a product, but it's gonna be a reacted. So we're gonna have Francie um 2 23. And Francine has an atomic number of 87. We're gonna absorb an electron. What effect is that gonna do? Well, it's gonna be 2. 23 plus zero. Gives me 2. 23 and then 87 minus one is gonna give me 86. So you become Radan. All right? Okay. So that represents the opposite of beta decay. Instead of doing beta decay, remission were doing beta capture, a k A. Electron capture.

Hide transcripts