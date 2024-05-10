26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
DNA Double Helix
Problem 26.24
Copy the following simplified drawing of a DNA replication fork:
<IMAGE>
a. On the drawing, indicate the direction of synthesis of the new strand labeled A and the location of DNA polymerase on the strand.
