1:56 minutes 1:56 minutes Problem 90a Textbook Question Textbook Question Suppose a mutation occurs in the DNA section in problem 17.89, and the first base in the parent chain, adenine, is replaced by guanine. (17.3, 17.4, 17.5, 17.6) a. What type of mutation has occurred?

