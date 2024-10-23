2:59 minutes 2:59 minutes Problem 89c Textbook Question Textbook Question Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA: (17.3, 17.4, 17.5)

c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.

<IMAGE>

Video duration: 2m

