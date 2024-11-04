4:27 minutes 4:27 minutes Problem 87c Textbook Question Textbook Question The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene: TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG c. If there is a point mutation in the fourth nucleotide triplet and A replaces G, what is the change, if any, in the amino acid sequence?

