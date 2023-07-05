Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistrySolutionsEquivalents
1:48 minutes
Problem 72
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass needed for each of the following ion equivalents: 0.25 Eq Ca²⁺

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
1:43m

Watch next

Master Equivalents Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:43
Equivalents Concept 1
Jules Bruno
20
00:43
Equivalents Example 1
Jules Bruno
21
00:31
Equivalents Concept 2
Jules Bruno
17
01:11
Equivalents Example 2
Jules Bruno
18
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.