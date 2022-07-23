Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Chloride Levels Normal chloride levels in the blood typically range from 98 to 106 mEq/L (or approximately 3.5 to 4.5 g/dL). Understanding this range is crucial for interpreting test results, as it helps determine whether a patient's chloride level is within normal limits or indicative of a potential health issue.

Clinical Significance of Chloride Levels Chloride is an essential electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance, acid-base balance, and proper muscle and nerve function. Abnormal chloride levels can signal various health conditions, such as dehydration, kidney disease, or respiratory issues, making it important to assess these levels in a clinical context.