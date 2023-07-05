Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Chemical Reactions & Quantities
Mole Concept
3:07 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question
Caffeine has the formula C8H10N4O2. If an average cup of coffee contains approximately 125 mg of caffeine, how many moles of caffeine are in one cup?
Verified Solution
