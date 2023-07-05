Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesMole Concept
3:07 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question

Caffeine has the formula C8H10N4O2. If an average cup of coffee contains approximately 125 mg of caffeine, how many moles of caffeine are in one cup?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
64
Was this helpful?
1:25m

Watch next

Master Mole Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:25
Mole Concept
Jules Bruno
624
5
01:28
Mole Concept Example 1
Jules Bruno
384
02:41
Mole Concept
Jules Bruno
376
02:49
Mole Concept Example 2
Jules Bruno
566
1
01:29
Mole Concept
Jules Bruno
481
01:41
Mole Concept Example 3
Jules Bruno
424
02:48
Mole Concept Example 4
Jules Bruno
337
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.