Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesMole Concept
1:59 minutes
Problem 35
Textbook Question

The principal component of many kidney stones is calcium oxalate, CaC2O4. A kidney stone recovered from a typical patient contains 8.5 x 10^20 formula units of calcium oxalate. How many moles of CaC2O4 are present in this kidney stone? What is the mass of the kidney stone in grams?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
110
Was this helpful?
1:25m

Watch next

Master Mole Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:25
Mole Concept
Jules Bruno
624
5
01:28
Mole Concept Example 1
Jules Bruno
384
02:41
Mole Concept
Jules Bruno
376
02:49
Mole Concept Example 2
Jules Bruno
566
1
01:29
Mole Concept
Jules Bruno
481
01:41
Mole Concept Example 3
Jules Bruno
424
02:48
Mole Concept Example 4
Jules Bruno
337
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.