One of the reasons why companies create the position of brand manager is to:
A
manage the company's financial accounts
B
oversee and maintain the image and reputation of a product or brand
C
handle all customer service inquiries
D
develop new chemical compounds for research
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a brand manager within a company. A brand manager is primarily responsible for the perception and reputation of a product or brand in the market.
Step 2: Recognize that managing financial accounts is typically the responsibility of the finance department, not the brand manager.
Step 3: Note that handling customer service inquiries is usually the role of customer service teams, not brand managers.
Step 4: Understand that developing new chemical compounds is a task for research and development (R&D) or scientific teams, unrelated to brand management.
Step 5: Conclude that the main reason companies create the position of brand manager is to oversee and maintain the image and reputation of a product or brand, ensuring consistent messaging and positive public perception.
