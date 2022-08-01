Beta Decay Example 1

So here we have to write the balance Nuclear equations for each of the following beta emissions again. Beta decay. Beta emissions means that the beta particle will be a product. If they had said baited it capture or beta absorption, then it would be a reacted. So here we're starting out with magnesium 25. So that's the atomic mass. On our periodic table. Magnesium has an atomic number off 12. It's gonna emit a beta particle. So our new element that's being created would still have the same atomic mass. And then here, negative one. Plus what number gives me 12. It has to be 13 because 13 minus one gives me the 12 I started out with initially. So this element would be aluminum. Now, Ruffini, Um, are you one? 02 We're gonna see if we look in our periodic table roof in. IAM has an atomic number off 44. Again, we're gonna emit a beta particle, so this number stays 102 And this number here would have to be 45. So it goes upto Rh. Okay, so those were the examples off beta decays or beta emissions

