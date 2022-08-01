Beta Decay Concept 1

Hey, guys, In this new video, we're gonna take a look at beta decay. Now, we're gonna say that beta decay occurs when an unstable nucleus somehow emits a new electron. Now we're gonna say beta particle can be represented by E for the electron. I like trying here. We're gonna say much smaller than the other two subatomic particles. So the atomic mass can just be understood as zero. And here we're gonna say it. Atomic number is negative one because the atomic number is basically the number of protons. Since this is an electron, we're going to say that it's the opposite of a proton, which is one so an electron is negative one. Now, we're gonna say here beta decay can be represented when we emit a beta particle. So, for example, if we had Mercury and remember the 21 means that's its atomic math. So let's say we had mercury to one. If we look on our periodic table, Mercury has an atomic number off 80. We're gonna emit a beta particle. Now, remember, you're gonna say you're atomic masses have t equal each other on both sides of the arrow and your atomic numbers as well. Here. The electron has no mass. So the new element is gonna have a mass up to one. And then here we have to be very careful here. This is minus one. So minus one plus what gives me 80. Well, the answer would have to be 81 because 81 minus one gives me the 80 that I had originally. So just remember what? Remember that. So here would be t l. So this would be an example of a beta decay or a beta emission.

