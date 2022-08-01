Beta Decay Concept 2

Now we're gonna say in terms of size, we know that the Alfa particles are the largest radioactive particle. So we're gonna say beta particles, therefore are smaller than alfa particles now, because they're smaller in size, they're gonna be less damaging if we ingest them. So here they're gonna have a lower ionizing power. But the problem here is because they're smaller, they're able to better penetrate into our skin. So here they're gonna have mawr penetrating power. And so to stop, you need a sheet of metal or large block of wood toe. Make sure beta particle does not enter inside of our bodies.

