22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glycolysis
1:33 minutes
Open QuestionOpen Question
Classify each one of the following reactions as phosphorylation (P), isomerization (I), or neither (N).
a) ____ Conversion of glucose into glucose-6-phosphate.
b) ____ Conversion of glucose-6-phosphate into fructose-6-phosphate.
c) ____ Conversion of DHAP into G3P.
d) ____ Cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into DHAP and G3P.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos