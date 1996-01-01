Review the 10 steps in glycolysis and then answer the following questions:
c. Which step is a dehydration?
Review the 10 steps in glycolysis and then answer the following questions:
c. Which step is a dehydration?
What two types of reactions convert glycerol to dihydroxyacetone phosphate?
Identify each of the following as a six-carbon or a three-carbon compound and arrange them in the order in which they occur in glycolysis:
a. 3-phosphoglycerate
State if each of the following processes release or require ATP:
f. first six reactions of glycolysis
One phosphorylated form of glycerate is 3-phosphoglycerate
a. Identify the type of linkage between glycerate and phosphate.
Classify each one of the following reactions as phosphorylation (P), isomerization (I), or neither (N).
a) ____ Conversion of glucose into glucose-6-phosphate.
b) ____ Conversion of glucose-6-phosphate into fructose-6-phosphate.
c) ____ Conversion of DHAP into G3P.
d) ____ Cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into DHAP and G3P.
Which one of the following compound pairs is produced by cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate?